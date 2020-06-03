THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Never be haughty to the humble; never be humble to the haughty.” — Jefferson Davis, Confederate president (1808-1889)
Today is WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3, the 155th day of 2020. There are 211 days left in the year.
On June 3, 1965, astronaut EDWARD H. WHITE became the first American to “walk” in space during the flight of Gemini 4.
BP sliced off a pipe with giant shears to make way for a cap in the latest bid to curtail the worst oil spill in U.S. history.
In 1935, the French liner Normandie set a record on its maiden voyage, arriving in New York after crossing the Atlantic in just four days.
In 1948, the 200-inch reflecting Hale Telescope at the Palomar Mountain Observatory in California was dedicated.
In 1963, Pope John XXIII died at age 81; he was succeeded by Pope Paul VI.
In 2004, President George W. Bush announced the resignation of CIA Director George Tenet amid a controversy over intelligence lapses about suspected weapons of mass destruction in Iraq and the September 11 terrorist attacks.
In 2016, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali died at a hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona, at age 74.
Actress Irma P. Hall is 85.
World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin is 75.
Singer Dan Hill is 66.
Actress Suzie Plakson is 62.
Actor Scott Valentine is 62.
Actor James Purefoy is 56.
TV host Anderson Cooper is 53.
Actress Arianne Zucker is 46.
Actress Nikki M. James is 39.
Tennis player RAFAEL NADAL is 34.
