THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Zeal is a volcano, the peak of which the grass of indecisiveness does not grow.” — Khalil Gibran
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JUNE 3, the 154th day of 2021. There are 211 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 3, 1989, Chinese army troops began their sweep of Beijing to crush student-led pro-democracy demonstrations.
10 YEARS AGO
Physician-assisted suicide advocate Dr. Jack Kevorkian died at a Michigan hospital at 83.
ON THIS DATE
In 1943, Los Angeles saw the beginning of its “Zoot Suit Riots” as white servicemen clashed with young Latinos wearing distinctive-looking zoot suits; the violence finally ended when military officials declared the city off limits to enlisted personnel.
In 1962, Air France Flight 007, a U.S.-bound Boeing 707, crashed while attempting to take off from Orly Airport near Paris; all but two of the 132 people aboard were killed.
In 1977, the United States and Cuba agreed to set up diplomatic interests sections in each other’s countries; Cuba also announced the immediate release of 10 Americans jailed on drug charges.
In 2004, President George W. Bush announced the resignation of CIA Director George Tenet amid a controversy over intelligence lapses about suspected weapons of mass destruction in Iraq and the September 11 terrorist attacks.
In 2016, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali died at a hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona, at age 74.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Irma P. Hall is 86.
Rock singer Ian Hunter (Mott The Hoople) is 82.
World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin is 76.
Actor Tristan Rogers (“General Hospital”) is 75.
Musician Too Slim (Riders in the Sky) is 73.
Singer Suzi Quatro is 71.
Actor Scott Valentine is 63.
TV host ANDERSON COOPER is 54
Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 53.
Singers Gabriel and Ariel Hernandez (No Mercy) are 50.
