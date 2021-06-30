THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"A crown is merely a hat that lets the rain in." — Frederick the Great
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30, the 181st day of 2021. There are 184 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 30, 1971, the Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that the government could not prevent The New York Times or The Washington Post from publishing the Pentagon Papers.
10 YEARS AGO
The U.N.-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon issued an indictment naming four suspects in the assassination of Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, including a high-ranking Hezbollah militant linked to the 1983 truck bombings at the U.S. and French embassies in Kuwait.
ON THIS DATE
In 1865, eight people, including Mary Surratt and Dr. Samuel Mudd, were convicted by a military commission of conspiring with John Wilkes Booth, the assassin of President Abraham Lincoln. (Four defendants, including Surratt, were executed; Mudd was sentenced to life in prison, but was pardoned by President Andrew Johnson in 1869.)
In 1917, singer, actor and activist Lena Horne was born in Brooklyn, New York.
In 1934, Adolf Hitler launched his “blood purge” of political and military rivals in Germany in what came to be known as “The Night of the Long Knives.”
In 1986, the Supreme Court, in Bowers v. Hardwick, ruled 5-4 that states could outlaw homosexual acts between consenting adults (however, the nation’s highest court effectively reversed this decision in 2003 in Lawrence v. Texas).
In 2013, 19 elite firefighters known as members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots were killed battling a wildfire northwest of Phoenix after a change in wind direction pushed the flames back toward their position.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Nancy Dussault is 85.
Songwriter Tony Hatch is 82.
Rock musician Hal Lindes (Dire Straits) is 68. A
Actor Rupert Graves is 58.
Former boxer Mike Tyson is 55.
Actor Brian Bloom is 51.
Actor Molly Parker is 49.
Actor Rick Gonzalez is 42.
Country singer Cole Swindell is 38.
Olympic gold medal swimmer MICHAEL PHELPS is 36.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.