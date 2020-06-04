THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If America forgets where she came from, if the people lose sight of what brought them along, if she listens to the deniers and mockers, then will begin the rot and dissolution.” — Carl Sandburg, American writer (1878-1967)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JUNE 4, the 156th day of 2020. There are 210 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 4, 1998, a federal judge sentenced TERRY NICHOLS to life in prison for his role in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.
10 YEARS AGO
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a voluntary recall of 12 million U.S.-made “Shrek” drinking glasses sold by McDonald’s which were found to be tainted with cadmium.
ON THIS DATE
In 1939, the German ocean liner MS St. Louis, carrying more than 900 Jewish refugees from Germany, was turned away from the Florida coast by U.S. officials.
In 1940, during World War II, the Allied military evacuation of some 338,000 troops from Dunkirk, France, ended. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill declared: “We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.”
In 1972, a jury in San Jose, California, acquitted radical activist Angela Davis of murder and kidnapping for her alleged connection to a deadly courthouse shootout in Marin County in 1970.
In 1990, Dr. Jack Kevorkian carried out his first publicly assisted suicide, helping Janet Adkins, a 54-year-old Alzheimer’s patient from Portland, Oregon, end her life in Oakland County, Michigan.
In 2000, President Bill Clinton and Russian President Putin ended their summit by conceding differences on missile defense, agreeing to dispose of weapons-grade plutonium and pledging early warning of missile and space launches.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sex therapist and media personality Dr. Ruth Westheimer is 92.
Actor Bruce Dern is 84.
Actress-singer Michelle Phillips is 76.
Actor Parker Stevenson is 68.
Actress Lindsay Frost is 58.
Actor Scott Wolf is 52.
Actor Noah Wyle is 49.
Actor-comedian Russell Brand is 45.
Actress ANGELINA JOLIE is 45.
Alt-country singer Kasey Chambers is 44.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.