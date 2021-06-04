THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A friend is one who knows you and loves you just the same.” — Elbert Hubbard
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JUNE 4, the 155th day of 2021. There are 210 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 4, 1990, Dr. Jack Kevorkian carried out his first publicly assisted suicide, helping Janet Adkins, a 54-year-old Alzheimer’s patient from Portland, Oregon, end her life in Oakland County, Michigan.
10 YEARS AGO
China’s Li Na captured her first Grand Slam singles title, becoming the first tennis player from China to achieve such a feat; Na beat Francesca Schiavone 6-4, 7-6 (0) in the French Open final.
ON THIS DATE
In 1919, Congress approved the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which said that the right to vote could not be denied or abridged based on gender. The amendment was sent to the states for ratification.
In 1939, the German ocean liner MS St. Louis, carrying more than 900 Jewish refugees from Germany, was turned away from the Florida coast by U.S. officials.
In 1972, a jury in San Jose, California, acquitted radical activist Angela Davis of murder and kidnapping for her alleged connection to a deadly courthouse shootout in Marin County in 1970.
In 1977, the VHS home videocassette recorder was introduced to North America by JVC during a press conference in Chicago.
In 1998, a federal judge sentenced Terry Nichols to life in prison for his role in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sex therapist and media personality Dr. Ruth Westheimer is 93.
Actor Bruce Dern is 85.
Actor-singer Michelle Phillips is 77.
Actor Parker Stevenson (“Hardy Boys”) is 69.
Actor Lindsay Frost is 59.
Former tennis player Andrea Jaeger is 56.
Actor Scott Wolf is 53.
Actor Noah Wyle is 50.
Actor-comedian Russell Brand is 46.
Actor ANGELINA JOLIE is 46.
