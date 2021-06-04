THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“A friend is one who knows you and loves you just the same.” — Elbert Hubbard

TODAY IS

Today is FRIDAY, JUNE 4, the 155th day of 2021. There are 210 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Kevorkian's Suicide Machine

Retired Royal Oak, Mich., pathologist, Dr. Jack Kevorkian, 62, left, listens as his attorney, Geoffrey N. Fieger talks with reporters in Southfield, Mich., after the return of the “suicide machine,” Feb. 6, 1991. Dr. Kevorkian said he was discussing the details of suicide with a 44-year-old dentist, despite and Oakland County, Michigan Circuit Court injunction by Judge Alice Gilbert. (AP Photo/Richard Sheinwald)

On June 4, 1990, Dr. Jack Kevorkian carried out his first publicly assisted suicide, helping Janet Adkins, a 54-year-old Alzheimer’s patient from Portland, Oregon, end her life in Oakland County, Michigan.

10 YEARS AGO

China’s Li Na captured her first Grand Slam singles title, becoming the first tennis player from China to achieve such a feat; Na beat Francesca Schiavone 6-4, 7-6 (0) in the French Open final.

ON THIS DATE

In 1919, Congress approved the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which said that the right to vote could not be denied or abridged based on gender. The amendment was sent to the states for ratification.

In 1939, the German ocean liner MS St. Louis, carrying more than 900 Jewish refugees from Germany, was turned away from the Florida coast by U.S. officials.

In 1972, a jury in San Jose, California, acquitted radical activist Angela Davis of murder and kidnapping for her alleged connection to a deadly courthouse shootout in Marin County in 1970.

In 1977, the VHS home videocassette recorder was introduced to North America by JVC during a press conference in Chicago.

In 1998, a federal judge sentenced Terry Nichols to life in prison for his role in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Pitt Jolie Divorce

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Angelina Jolie arrives at a premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Jolie criticized a judge deciding on custody arrangements for her and Brad Pitt's children during their divorce, saying in a court filing on Monday, May 24, 2021, that the judge refused to allow their kids to testify. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Sex therapist and media personality Dr. Ruth Westheimer is 93.

Actor Bruce Dern is 85.

Actor-singer Michelle Phillips is 77.

Actor Parker Stevenson (“Hardy Boys”) is 69.

Actor Lindsay Frost is 59.

Former tennis player Andrea Jaeger is 56.

Actor Scott Wolf is 53.

Actor Noah Wyle is 50.

Actor-comedian Russell Brand is 46.

Actor ANGELINA JOLIE is 46.

