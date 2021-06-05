THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Success is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get.” — Dale Carnegie

TODAY IS

Today is SATURDAY, JUNE 5, the 156th day of 2021. There are 209 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Six-Day War Egypt

Cheering Egyptians scurry through a Cairo street during an air raid alert in the Egyptian capital, June 5, 1967. (AP Photo)

On June 5, 1967, war erupted in the Middle East as Israel, anticipating a possible attack by its Arab neighbors, launched a series of pre-emptive airfield strikes that destroyed nearly the entire Egyptian air force; Syria, Jordan and Iraq immediately entered the conflict.

10 YEARS AGO

Israeli troops battled hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters who tried to burst across Syria’s frontier with the Golan Heights, killing a reported 20 people.

ON THIS DATE

In 1964, The Rolling Stones performed the first concert of their first U.S. tour at Swing Auditorium in San Bernardino, California.

In 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was shot and mortally wounded after claiming victory in California’s Democratic presidential primary at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles; assassin Sirhan Bishara Sirhan was arrested at the scene.

In 1981, the Centers for Disease Control reported that five homosexuals in Los Angeles had come down with a rare kind of pneumonia; they were the first recognized cases of what later became known as AIDS.

In 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her Salt Lake City home. (Smart was found alive by police in a Salt Lake suburb in March 2003. One kidnapper, Brian David Mitchell, is serving a prison sentence; the other, Wanda Barzee, was released in September, 2018.)

In 2004, Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, died in Los Angeles at age 93 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

World Premiere of "Spenser Confidential"

Mark Wahlberg, star of the Netflix film "Spenser Confidential," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Actor-singer Bill Hayes (“Days of Our Lives” is 96.

Country singer Don Reid (The Statler Brothers) is 76.

Financial guru Suze Orman is 70.

Jazz musician Kenny G is 65.

Actor Ron Livingston is 54.

Singer Brian McKnight is 52.

Actor MARK WAHLBERG is 50.

Actor Chad Allen is 47.

Rock musician Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy) is 42.

Actor Hank Greenspan is 11.

Tags

