THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Success is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get.” — Dale Carnegie
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JUNE 5, the 156th day of 2021. There are 209 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 5, 1967, war erupted in the Middle East as Israel, anticipating a possible attack by its Arab neighbors, launched a series of pre-emptive airfield strikes that destroyed nearly the entire Egyptian air force; Syria, Jordan and Iraq immediately entered the conflict.
10 YEARS AGO
Israeli troops battled hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters who tried to burst across Syria’s frontier with the Golan Heights, killing a reported 20 people.
ON THIS DATE
In 1964, The Rolling Stones performed the first concert of their first U.S. tour at Swing Auditorium in San Bernardino, California.
In 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was shot and mortally wounded after claiming victory in California’s Democratic presidential primary at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles; assassin Sirhan Bishara Sirhan was arrested at the scene.
In 1981, the Centers for Disease Control reported that five homosexuals in Los Angeles had come down with a rare kind of pneumonia; they were the first recognized cases of what later became known as AIDS.
In 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her Salt Lake City home. (Smart was found alive by police in a Salt Lake suburb in March 2003. One kidnapper, Brian David Mitchell, is serving a prison sentence; the other, Wanda Barzee, was released in September, 2018.)
In 2004, Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, died in Los Angeles at age 93 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-singer Bill Hayes (“Days of Our Lives” is 96.
Country singer Don Reid (The Statler Brothers) is 76.
Financial guru Suze Orman is 70.
Jazz musician Kenny G is 65.
Actor Ron Livingston is 54.
Singer Brian McKnight is 52.
Actor MARK WAHLBERG is 50.
Actor Chad Allen is 47.
Rock musician Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy) is 42.
Actor Hank Greenspan is 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.