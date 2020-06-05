THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“What is objectionable, what is dangerous, about extremists is not that they are extreme, but that they are intolerant. The evil is not what they say about their cause, but what they say about their opponents.” — Robert F. Kennedy, U.S. senator (1925-1968)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JUNE 5, the 157th day of 2020. There are 209 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 5, 1968, Sen. ROBERT F. KENNEDY was shot and mortally wounded after claiming victory in California’s Democratic presidential primary at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles; assassin Sirhan Bishara Sirhan was arrested at the scene.
ON THIS DATE
In 1933, the United States went off the gold standard.
In 1981, the Centers for Disease Control reported that five homosexuals in Los Angeles had come down with a rare kind of pneumonia; they were the first recognized cases of what later became known as AIDS.
In 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her Salt Lake City home. (Smart was found alive by police in a Salt Lake suburb in March 2003. One kidnapper, Brian David Mitchell, is serving a prison sentence; the other, Wanda Barzee, was released in September, 2018.)
In 2004, Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, died in Los Angeles at age 93 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
In 2018, fashion designer Kate Spade, known for her sleek handbags, was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment in New York in what the medical examiner determined was a suicide by hanging; she was 55.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-singer Bill Hayes is 95.
Broadcast journalist Bill Moyers is 86.
Country singer Don Reid (The Statler Brothers) is 75.
Financial guru Suze Orman is 69.
Rock musician Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden) is 68.
Jazz musician Kenny G is 64.
Singer BRIAN McKNIGHT is 51.
Actor Mark Wahlberg is 49.
Rock musician Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy) is 41.
Actress Sophie Lowe is 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.