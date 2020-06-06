THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A great man is one who leaves others at a loss after he is gone.” — Paul Valery, French poet and essayist (1871-1945)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JUNE 6, the 158th day of 2020. There are 208 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 6, 1968, Sen. ROBERT F. KENNEDY died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, 25 1/2 hours after he was shot by Sirhan Bishara Sirhan.
10 YEARS AGO
The Vatican released a working paper which said the international community was ignoring the plight of Christians in the Middle East, and that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the war in Iraq and political instability in Lebanon had forced thousands to flee the region.
ON THIS DATE
In 1799, American politician and orator Patrick Henry died at Red Hill Plantation in Virginia.
In 1933, the first drive-in movie theater was opened by Richard Hollingshead in Camden County, New Jersey. (The movie shown was “Wives Beware,” starring Adolphe Menjou.)
In 1939, the first Little League game was played as Lundy Lumber defeated Lycoming Dairy 23-8 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
In 1955, the U.S. Post Office introduced regular certified mail service.
In 2005, the Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that people who smoked marijuana because their doctors recommended it to ease pain could be prosecuted for violating federal drug laws.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Robert Englund is 73.
Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein (FY’-ur-steen) is 68.
Comedian Sandra Bernhard is 65.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Bjorn Borg is 64.
Actor JASON ISAACS is 57.
Actor Anthony Starke is 57.
Actor Paul Giamatti is 53.
Actress Staci Keanan is 45.
Actress Amber Borycki is 37.
Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is 13.
