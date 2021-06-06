TODAY IS

Today is SUNDAY, JUNE 6, the 157th day of 2021. There are 208 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

D-Day 75 Years Glance

FILE – In this file photo from June 6, 1944, members of an American landing unit help their comrades ashore during the Normandy invasion. The men reached the zone code-named Utah Beach, near Sainte- Mere-Eglise, on a life raft after their landing craft was hit and sunk by German coastal defenses. (Louis Weintraub/Pool Photo via AP, File)

On June 6, 1944, during World War II, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on “D-Day” as they began the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe.

10 YEARS AGO

After days of denials, New York Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner confessed that he had tweeted a photo of his bulging underpants to a woman and admitted to “inappropriate” exchanges with six women before and after getting married; Weiner apologized for lying but said he would not resign (which he ended up doing).

ON THIS DATE

In 1939, the first Little League game was played as Lundy Lumber defeated Lycoming Dairy 23-8 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

In 1966, Black activist James Meredith was shot and wounded as he walked along a Mississippi highway to encourage Black voter registration.

In 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, 25 1/2 hours after he was shot by Sirhan Bishara Sirhan.

In 1982, Israeli forces invaded Lebanon to drive Palestine Liberation Organization fighters out of the country. (The Israelis withdrew in June 1985.)

In 2005, the Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that people who smoked marijuana because their doctors recommended it to ease pain could be prosecuted for violating federal drug laws.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

2019 Summer TCA - AMC Networks

Executive producer Paul Giamatti participate in AMC's "Lodge 49" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Singer-songwriter Gary "U.S." Bonds is 82.

Country singer Joe Stampley is 78.

Comedian Sandra Bernhard is 66.

International Tennis Hall of Famer Bjorn Borg is 65.

Rock singer-musician Tom Araya (Slayer) is 60.

Rock musician Sean Yseult (White Zombie) is 55.

Actor PAUL GIAMATTI is 54.

Rock musician James "Munky" Shaffer (Korn) is 51.

Rapper-rocker Uncle Kracker is 47.

Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is 14.

