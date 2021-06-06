TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JUNE 6, the 157th day of 2021. There are 208 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 6, 1944, during World War II, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on “D-Day” as they began the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe.
10 YEARS AGO
After days of denials, New York Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner confessed that he had tweeted a photo of his bulging underpants to a woman and admitted to “inappropriate” exchanges with six women before and after getting married; Weiner apologized for lying but said he would not resign (which he ended up doing).
ON THIS DATE
In 1939, the first Little League game was played as Lundy Lumber defeated Lycoming Dairy 23-8 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
In 1966, Black activist James Meredith was shot and wounded as he walked along a Mississippi highway to encourage Black voter registration.
In 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, 25 1/2 hours after he was shot by Sirhan Bishara Sirhan.
In 1982, Israeli forces invaded Lebanon to drive Palestine Liberation Organization fighters out of the country. (The Israelis withdrew in June 1985.)
In 2005, the Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that people who smoked marijuana because their doctors recommended it to ease pain could be prosecuted for violating federal drug laws.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-songwriter Gary "U.S." Bonds is 82.
Country singer Joe Stampley is 78.
Comedian Sandra Bernhard is 66.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Bjorn Borg is 65.
Rock singer-musician Tom Araya (Slayer) is 60.
Rock musician Sean Yseult (White Zombie) is 55.
Actor PAUL GIAMATTI is 54.
Rock musician James "Munky" Shaffer (Korn) is 51.
Rapper-rocker Uncle Kracker is 47.
Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is 14.
