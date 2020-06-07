THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Two men look out through the same bars: One sees the mud and one the stars." — Frederick Langbridge, English clergyman and author (1849-1922)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JUNE 7, the 159th day of 2020. There are 207 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 7, 2004, a steady, near-silent stream of people circled through the rotunda of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, where the body of the nation's 40th president lay in repose before traveling to Washington two days later for a state funeral.
10 YEARS AGO
U.S. defense officials announced that Army Spc. BRADLEY MANNING had been detained in Baghdad in connection with a video posted on WikiLeaks showing Apache helicopters gunning down unarmed men in Iraq.
ON THIS DATE
In 1776, RICHARD HENRY LEE of Virginia offered a resolution to the Continental Congress stating "That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States."
In 1892, Homer Plessy, a "Creole of color," was arrested for refusing to leave a whites-only car of the East Louisiana Railroad. (Ruling on his case, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld "separate but equal" racial segregation, a concept it renounced in 1954.)
In 1958, singer-songwriter Prince was born Prince Rogers Nelson in Minneapolis.
In 1977, Britons thronged London to celebrate the silver jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, who was marking the 25th year of her reign.
In 1993, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that religious groups could sometimes meet on school property after hours. Ground was broken for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Tom Jones is 80.
Actor Liam Neeson is 68.
Actor William Forsythe is 65.
Rock musician Dave Navarro is 53.
Actor KARL URBAN is 48.
TV personality Bear Grylls is 46.
Actor-comedian Bill Hader is 42.
Actress Anna Torv is 41.
Actor Michael Cera is 32.
Rapper Fetty Wap is 29.
