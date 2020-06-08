THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Love hath no physic for a grief too deep.” — Robert Nathan, American author and poet (1894-1985)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JUNE 8, the 160th day of 2020. There are 206 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 8, 1967, during the six-day Middle East war, 34 American servicemen were killed when Israel attacked the USS Liberty, a Navy intelligence-gathering ship in the Mediterranean Sea. (Israel later said the Liberty had been mistaken for an Egyptian vessel.)
10 YEARS AGO
In high-profile Republican state primaries, MEG WHITMAN won the nomination for California governor while Carly Fiorina got the nod to oppose three-term Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer; in Nevada, Sharron Angle won the right to oppose Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. (All three ended up losing their respective contests.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1845, Andrew Jackson, seventh president of the United States, died in Nashville, Tennessee.
In 1966, a merger was announced between the National and American Football Leagues, to take effect in 1970.
In 1968, authorities announced the capture in London of James Earl Ray, the suspected assassin of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In 1998, the National Rifle Association elected actor Charlton Heston to be its president.
In 2018, celebrity chef, author and CNN host Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in eastern France in what authorities determined was a suicide.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor James Darren is 84.
Singer Nancy Sinatra is 80.
Musician Boz Scaggs is 76.
Actress Kathy Baker is 70.
Rock singer Bonnie Tyler is 69.
Actor-director KEENEN IVORY WAYANS is 62.
Actress Julianna Margulies is 53.
Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., is 50.
Former tennis player Lindsay Davenport is 44.
Rapper Kanye West is 43.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.