THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Imagination was given to man to compensate him for what he isn't. A sense of humor was provided to console him for what he is." — Horace Walpole, English author (1717-1797)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JUNE 9, the 161st day of 2020. There are 205 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 9, 2004, the body of RONALD REAGAN arrived in Washington to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before the 40th president's funeral.
10 YEARS AGO
The Chicago Blackhawks won their first Stanley Cup in 49 years, as PATRICK KANE'S overtime goal delivered a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 6.
ON THIS DATE
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Current Tax Payment Act of 1943, which reintroduced federal income tax withholding from paychecks.
In 1972, heavy rains triggered record flooding in the Black Hills of South Dakota; the resulting disaster left at least 238 people dead and $164 million in damage.
In 1973, Secretariat won the Belmont Stakes, becoming horse racing's first Triple Crown winner in 25 years.
In 1980, comedian Richard Pryor suffered almost fatal burns at his San Fernando Valley, Calif., home while freebasing cocaine.
In 2008, retail gas prices rose above $4 per gallon.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former baseball manager and player Bill Virdon is 89.
Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 81.
Rock musician Mick Box (Uriah Heep) is 73.
Retired MLB All-Star Dave Parker is 69.
Mystery author Patricia Cornwell is 64.
Actor Michael J. Fox is 59.
Actor Johnny Depp is 57.
Actress Gloria Reuben is 56.
Bluegrass singer-musician Jamie Dailey (Dailey & Vincent) is 45.
Actress Natalie Portman is 39.
