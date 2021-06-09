THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Let the rain kiss you. Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops. Let the rain sing you a lullaby.” — Langston Hughes
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9, the 160th day of 2021. There are 205 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 9, 1969, the Senate confirmed Warren Burger to be the new chief justice of the United States, succeeding Earl Warren.
10 YEARS AGO
The entire top echelon of Newt Gingrich’s presidential campaign resigned in a mass exodus that left his bid for the Republican nomination in tatters; the former House speaker vowed defiantly to remain a candidate.
ON THIS DATE
In 1870, author Charles Dickens died in Gad’s Hill Place, England.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Current Tax Payment Act of 1943, which reintroduced federal income tax withholding from paychecks.
In 1973, Secretariat won the Belmont Stakes, becoming horse racing’s first Triple Crown winner in 25 years.
In 1980, comedian Richard Pryor suffered almost fatal burns at his San Fernando Valley, Calif., home while freebasing cocaine.
In 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan arrived in Washington to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before the 40th president’s funeral.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former baseball manager and player Bill Virdon is 90.
Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 82.
Rock musician Mick Box (Uriah Heep) is 74.
Retired MLB All-Star Dave Parker is 70.
Mystery author Patricia Cornwell is 65.
Actor MICHAEL J. FOX is 60.
Actor Johnny Depp is 58.
Actor Gloria Reuben is 57.
Rock musician Dean Felber (Hootie & the Blowfish) is 54.
Bluegrass singer-musician Jamie Dailey (Dailey & Vincent) is 46.
