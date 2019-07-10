THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"The people I distrust most are those who want to improve our lives but have only one course of action in mind." — Frank Herbert, American author (1920-1986)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JULY 10, the 191st day of 2019. There are 174 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 10, 1991, BORIS N. YELTSIN took the oath of office as the first elected president of the Russian republic.
10 YEARS AGO
General Motors completed an unusually quick exit from bankruptcy protection with promises of making money and building cars people would be eager to buy.
ON THIS DATE
In 1929, American paper currency was reduced in size as the government began issuing bills that were approximately 25 percent smaller.
In 1973, the Bahamas became fully independent after three centuries of British colonial rule.
In 1985, bowing to pressure from irate customers, the Coca-Cola Co. said it would resume selling old-formula Coke, while continuing to sell New Coke.
In 2004, President George W. Bush said in his weekly radio address that legalizing gay marriage would redefine the most fundamental institution of civilization, and that a constitutional amendment was needed to protect traditional marriage.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Broadway composer Jerry Herman is 88.
Singer Mavis Staples is 80.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Virginia Wade is 74.
Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 72.
Country singer-songwriter Ken Mellons is 54.
Country singer Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) is 49.
Actress SOFIA VERGARA is 47.
Actor Adrian Grenier is 43.
Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas is 39.
Singer-actress Jessica Simpson is 39.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Free family film festival (children 12 and under), "Small Foot," 10 a.m., Mounds 10 Theatre.
Alexandria
• Small Town Community Bingo, 2 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.
• Beginner line dance lessons, every Wednesday, 7-9 p.m., Alexandria Eagles 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Markleville
• Christian Women's Fellowship Comfort Keepers' monthly God Abundance Meal, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., lower level, East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 124 E. Main St.
Middletown
• Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
