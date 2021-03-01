THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Great dancers are not great because of their technique, they are great because of their passion.” — Martha Graham
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MARCH 1, the 60th day of 2021. There are 305 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 1, 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire from the spectators’ gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives, wounding five members of Congress.
10 YEARS AGO
Yemen’s embattled president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, accused the U.S., his closest ally, of instigating the mounting protests against him, but the gambit failed to slow the momentum of his ouster.
ON THIS DATE
In 1957, “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss was released to bookstores by Random House.
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order establishing the Peace Corps.
In 1968, Johnny Cash married June Carter at the First Methodist Church in Franklin, Kentucky.
In 1974, seven people, including former Nixon White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman, former Attorney General John Mitchell and former assistant Attorney General Robert Mardian, were indicted on charges of conspiring to obstruct justice in connection with the Watergate break-in. (These four defendants were convicted in Jan. 1975, although Mardian’s conviction was later reversed.)
In 2010, Jay Leno returned as host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer/actor Harry Belafonte is 94.
Rock singer Roger Daltrey is 77.
Actor Dirk Benedict is 76.
Actor-director Ron Howard is 67.
Country singer Janis Gill (aka Janis Oliver Cummins) (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 67.
Actor Catherine Bach is 66.
Actor Maurice Bernard (“General Hospital”) is 58.
Actor MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR is 47.
Pop singer Kesha (formerly Ke$ha) is 34.
Pop singer Justin Bieber is 27.
