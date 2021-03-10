THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” — Jimmy Dean
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10, the 69th day of 2021. There are 296 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 10, 1864, President ABRAHAM LINCOLN assigned Ulysses S. Grant, who had just received his commission as lieutenant-general, to the command of the Armies of the United States.
10 YEARS AGO
The House Homeland Security Committee examined Muslim extremism in America during a hearing punctuated by tearful testimony and angry recriminations.
ON THIS DATE
In 1785, Thomas Jefferson was appointed America’s minister to France, succeeding Benjamin Franklin.
In 1913, former slave, abolitionist and Underground Railroad “conductor” Harriet Tubman died in Auburn, New York; she was in her 90s.
In 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty in Memphis, Tennessee (on his 41st birthday) to assassinating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. (Ray later repudiated that plea, maintaining his innocence until his death.)
In 1988, pop singer Andy Gibb died in Oxford, England, at age 30 of heart inflammation.
In 2015, breaking her silence in the face of a growing controversy over her use of a private email address and server, Hillary Rodham Clinton conceded that she should have used government email as secretary of state but insisted she had not violated any federal laws or Obama administration rules.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Talk show host Ralph Emery is 88.
Actor Chuck Norris is 81.
Singer Dean Torrence (Jan and Dean) is 81.
Actor Sharon Stone is 63.
Magician Lance Burton is 61.
Britain’s Prince Edward is 57.
Singer Robin Thicke is 44.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller is 44.
Country singer CARRIE UNDERWOOD is 38.
Country musician Jared Hampton (LANCO) is 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.