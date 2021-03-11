THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“There cannot be a crisis next week. My schedule is already full.” — Henry Kissinger
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MARCH 11, the 70th day of 2021. There are 295 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 11, 1918, what were believed to be the first confirmed U.S. cases of a deadly global flu pandemic were reported among U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas; 46 would die. (The worldwide outbreak of influenza claimed an estimated 20 to 40 million lives.)
10 YEARS AGO
A magnitude-9.0 earthquake and resulting tsunami struck Japan’s northeastern coast, killing nearly 20,000 people and severely damaging the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power station.
ON THIS DATE
In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Lend-Lease Bill, providing war supplies to countries fighting the Axis.
In 1942, as Japanese forces continued to advance in the Pacific during World War II, U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur left the Philippines for Australia, where he vowed on March 20, “I shall return” — a promise he kept more than 2½ years later.
In 1955, Sir Alexander Fleming, the discoverer of penicillin, died in London at age 73.
In 1985, Mikhail S. Gorbachev was chosen to succeed the late Konstantin U. Chernenko as general secretary of the Soviet Communist Party.
In 2004, 10 bombs exploded in quick succession across the commuter rail network in Madrid, Spain, killing 191 people in an attack linked to al-Qaida-inspired militants.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former ABC News correspondent Sam Donaldson is 87.
Actor Mark Metcalf is 75.
Singer Bobby McFerrin is 71.
Actor-director Peter Berg is 59.
Actor ALEX KINGSTON is 58.
Actor John Barrowman is 54.
Singer Lisa Loeb is 53.
Actor Terrence Howard is 52.
Actor Johnny Knoxville is 50.
Actor Thora Birch is 39.
