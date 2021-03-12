THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Success is not built on success. It’s built on failure. It’s built on frustration. Sometimes its built on catastrophe.” — Sumner Redstone
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MARCH 12, the 71st day of 2021. There are 294 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 12, 2020, the stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepened; the Dow industrials plunged more than 2,300 points, or 10%.
10 YEARS AGO
Fifteen passengers were killed when a tour bus returning from a Connecticut casino scraped along a guard rail on the outskirts of New York City, tipped on its side and slammed into a pole that sheared it nearly end to end.
ON THIS DATE
In 1912, the Girl Scouts of the USA had its beginnings as Juliette Gordon Low of Savannah, Georgia, founded the first American troop of the Girl Guides.
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered the first of his 30 radio addresses that came to be known as “fireside chats,” telling Americans what was being done to deal with the nation’s economic crisis.
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman announced what became known as the “Truman Doctrine” to help Greece and Turkey resist Communism.
In 1980, a Chicago jury found John Wayne Gacy Jr. guilty of the murders of 33 men and boys. (The next day, Gacy was sentenced to death; he was executed in May 1994.)
In 2003, Elizabeth Smart, the 15-year-old girl who vanished from her bedroom nine months earlier, was found alive in a Salt Lake City suburb with two drifters, Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee. (Mitchell is serving a life sentence; Barzee was released from prison in September 2018.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-singer Liza Minnelli is 75.
Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 73.
Actor Jon Provost (TV: “Lassie”) is 71.
Author Carl Hiaasen is 68.
Actor Lesley Manville is 65.
Actor COURTNEY B. VANCE is 61.
Actor Titus Welliver is 59.
Actor Aaron Eckhart is 53.
Actor Jaimie Alexander is 37.
Actor Tyler Patrick Jones is 27.
