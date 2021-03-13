THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If you don’t know where you are going, any road will get you there.” — Lewis Carroll
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MARCH 13, the 72nd day of 2021. There are 293 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 13, 1969, the Apollo 9 astronauts splashed down, ending a mission that included the successful testing of the Lunar Module.
10 YEARS AGO
The estimated death toll from Japan’s earthquake and tsunami climbed past 10,000 as authorities raced to combat the threat of multiple nuclear reactor meltdowns while hundreds of thousands of people struggled to find food and water.
ON THIS DATE
In 1781, the seventh planet of the solar system, Uranus, was discovered by Sir William Herschel.
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure prohibiting Union military officers from returning fugitive slaves to their owners.
In 1933, banks in the U.S. began to reopen after a “holiday” declared by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
In 1934, a gang that included John Dillinger and “Baby Face” Nelson robbed the First National Bank in Mason City, Iowa, making off with $52,344.
In 2018, President Donald Trump abruptly dumped Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — via Twitter — and moved CIA Director Mike Pompeo from the role of America’s spy chief to its top diplomat.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor William H. Macy is 71.
Actor Dana Delany is 65.
Rock musician Adam Clayton (U2) is 61.
Actor Christopher Collet is 53.
Rapper-actor Common is 49.
Actor Noel Fisher is 37.
Singers Natalie and Nicole Albino (Nina Sky) are 37.
Actor EMILE HIRSCH is 36.
Olympic gold medal skier Mikaela Shiffrin is 26.
Tennis star Coco Gauff is 17.
