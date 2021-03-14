TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MARCH 14, the 73rd day of 2021. There are 292 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 14, 1964, a jury in Dallas found Jack Ruby guilty of murdering Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, and sentenced him to death. (Both the conviction and death sentence were overturned, but Ruby died before he could be retried.)
10 YEARS AGO
In the wake of Japan’s earthquake and tsunami and mounting nuclear crisis, President BARACK OBAMA said that he had offered the Japanese government any assistance the United States could provide.
ON THIS DATE
In 1794, Eli Whitney received a patent for his cotton gin, an invention that revolutionized America’s cotton industry.
In 1962, Democrat Edward M. Kennedy officially launched in Boston his successful candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat from Massachusetts once held by his brother, President John F. Kennedy. (Edward Kennedy served in the Senate for nearly 47 years.)
In 1967, the body of President John F. Kennedy was moved from a temporary grave to a permanent memorial site at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
In 2001, inspectors tightened U.S. defenses against foot-and-mouth disease a day after a case was confirmed in France.
In 2015, Robert Durst, a wealthy eccentric linked to two killings and his wife’s disappearance, was arrested by the FBI in New Orleans on a murder warrant a day before HBO aired the final episode of a serial documentary about his life. (Durst’s murder trial in Los Angeles was paused in July 2020 because of the coronavirus; it has yet to resume.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Michael Caine is 88.
Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 88.
Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 76.
Actor Steve Kanaly is 75.
Comedian BILLY CRYSTAL is 73.
Actor-writer-comedian-radio personality Rick Dees is 70.
Prince Albert II, the ruler of Monaco, is 63.
Actor Tamara Tunie is 62.
Country singer Kristian Bush is 51.
Actor Chris Klein is 42.
Singer-musician Taylor Hanson (Hanson) is 38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.