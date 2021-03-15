THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Let us live for the beauty of our own reality.” — Charles Lamb
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MARCH 15, the 74th day of 2021. There are 291 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 15, 1965, President LYNDON B. JOHNSON, addressing a joint session of Congress, called for new legislation to guarantee every American’s right to vote. The result was passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
10 YEARS AGO
The Syrian civil war had its beginnings with Arab Spring protests across the region that turned into an armed insurgency and eventually became a full-blown conflict.
ON THIS DATE
In 44 B.C., Roman dictator Julius Caesar was assassinated by a group of nobles that included Brutus and Cassius.
In 1913, President Woodrow Wilson met with about 100 reporters for the first formal presidential press conference.
In 1964, actor Elizabeth Taylor married actor Richard Burton in Montreal; it was her fifth marriage, his second. (They divorced in 1974, remarried in 1975, then divorced again in 1976.)
In 1975, Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis died near Paris at age 69.
In 1998, Dr. Benjamin Spock, whose child care guidance spanned half a century, died in San Diego at 94.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Judd Hirsch is 86.
Singer Mike Love (The Beach Boys) is 80.
Rock singer-musician Sly Stone is 78.
Rock singer Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) is 66.
Actor Park Overall is 64.
Model Fabio is 60.
Rock singer Bret Michaels (Poison) is 58.
Rock singer Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray) is 53.
Country singer-musician Matt Thomas (Parmalee) is 47.
Actor EVA LONGORIA is 46.
