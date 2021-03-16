TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MARCH 16, the 75th day of 2021. There are 290 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY
On March 16, 1945, during World War II, American forces declared they had secured Iwo Jima, although pockets of Japanese resistance remained.
10 YEARS AGO
Pakistan abruptly freed CIA contractor RAYMOND ALLEN DAVIS, who had shot and killed two men in a gunfight in Lahore, after a deal was reached to pay $2.34 million to the men’s families.
ON THIS DATE
In 1935, Adolf Hitler decided to break the military terms set by the Treaty of Versailles by ordering the rearming of Germany.
In 1972, in a nationally broadcast address, President Richard Nixon called for a moratorium on court-ordered school busing to achieve racial desegregation.
In 1984, William Buckley, the CIA station chief in Beirut, was kidnapped by Hezbollah militants (he was tortured by his captors and killed in 1985).
In 1987, Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.
In 1991, a plane carrying seven members of country singer Reba McEntire’s band and her tour manager crashed into Otay Mountain in southern California, killing all on board.
In 1994, figure skater Tonya Harding pleaded guilty in Portland, Oregon, to conspiracy to hinder prosecution for covering up an attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan, avoiding jail but drawing a $100,000 fine.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Ray Walker (The Jordanaires) is 87.
Game show host Chuck Woolery is 80.
Actor Erik Estrada is 72.
Country singer Ray Benson (Asleep at the Wheel) is 70.
Rock singer-musician NANCY WILSON (Heart) is 67.
World Golf Hall of Famer Hollis Stacy is 67.
Country singer Tracy Bonham is 54.
Actor Lauren Graham is 54.
Actor Brooke Burns is 43.
Rock musician Wolfgang Van Halen is 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.