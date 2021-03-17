THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” — Marie Curie
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17, the 76th day of 2021. There are 289 days left in the year. This is St. Patrick’s Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 17, 1762, New York held its first St. Patrick’s Day parade.
10 YEARS AGO
The U.N. Security Council paved the way for international air strikes against Moammar Gadhafi’s forces, voting to authorize military action to protect civilians and impose a no-fly zone over Libya.
ON THIS DATE
In 1959, the Dalai Lama fled Tibet for India in the wake of a failed uprising by Tibetans against Chinese rule.
In 1966, a U.S. Navy midget submarine located a missing hydrogen bomb that had fallen from a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber into the Mediterranean off Spain. (It took several more weeks to actually recover the bomb.)
In 1969, Golda Meir became prime minister of Israel.
In 2009, U.S. journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee were detained by North Korea while reporting on North Korean refugees living across the border in China. (Both were convicted of entering North Korea illegally and were sentenced to 12 years of hard labor; both were freed in August 2009 after former President Bill Clinton met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.) The Seattle Post-Intelligencer published its final print edition.
In 2010, Michael Jordan became the first ex-player to become a majority owner in the NBA as the league’s Board of Governors unanimously approved Jordan’s $275 million bid to buy the Charlotte Bobcats from Bob Johnson.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-songwriter John Sebastian (The Lovin’ Spoonful) is 77.
Actor Patrick Duffy is 72.
Actor KURT RUSSELL is 70.
Actor Lesley-Anne Down is 67.
Former basketball and baseball player Danny Ainge is 62.
Actor Rob Lowe is 57.
Olympic gold medal soccer player Mia Hamm is 49.
Actor Amelia Heinle is 48.
Country singer Keifer Thompson (Thompson Square) is 48.
TV personality Rob Kardashian is 34.
