THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It is in the character of very few men to honor without envy a friend who has prospered.” — Aeschylus
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MARCH 18, the 77th day of 2021. There are 288 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 18, 1925, the Tri-State Tornado struck southeastern Missouri, southern Illinois and southwestern Indiana, resulting in some 700 deaths.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama demanded that Moammar Gadhafi halt all military attacks on civilians and said that if the Libyan leader did not stand down, the United States would join other nations in launching military action against him.
ON THIS DATE
In 1937, in America’s worst school disaster, nearly 300 people, most of them children, were killed in a natural gas explosion at the New London Consolidated School in Rusk County, Texas.
In 1940, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini met at the Brenner Pass, where the Italian dictator agreed to join Germany’s war against France and Britain.
In 1963, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Gideon v. Wainwright, ruled unanimously that state courts were required to provide legal counsel to criminal defendants who could not afford to hire an attorney on their own.
In 1996, rejecting an insanity defense, a jury in Dedham, Massachusetts, convicted John C. Salvi III of murdering two women in attacks at two Boston-area abortion clinics in December 1994. (Salvi later committed suicide in his prison cell.)
In 2017, Chuck Berry, rock ‘n’ roll’s founding guitar hero and storyteller who defined the music’s joy and rebellion in such classics as “Johnny B. Goode,” ″Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Roll Over Beethoven,” died at his home west of St. Louis at age 90.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Irene Cara is 62.
Movie writer-director Luc Besson is 62.
Actor Thomas Ian Griffith is 59.
TV personality Mike Rowe is 59.
Singer-actor Vanessa L. Williams is 58.
Olympic gold medal speedskater Bonnie Blair is 57.
Rapper-actor-talk show host Queen Latifah is 51.
Actor-comedian Dane Cook is 49.
Country singer Philip Sweet (Little Big Town) is 47.
Rock singer ADAM LEVINE (Maroon 5) is 42.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.