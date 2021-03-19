THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Unity is strength... when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved.” —Mattie Stepanek
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MARCH 19, the 78th day of 2021. There are 287 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 19, 2013, Pope Francis officially began his ministry as the 266th pope, receiving the ring symbolizing the papacy and a wool stole exemplifying his role as shepherd of his 1.2-billion strong flock during a Mass at the Vatican.
10 YEARS AGO
The U.S. fired more than 100 cruise missiles from the sea while French fighter jets targeted Moammar Gadhafi’s forces from the air, launching the broadest international military effort since the Iraq war in support of an uprising.
ON THIS DATE
In 1942, during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered men between the ages of 45 and 64, inclusive, to register for non-military duty.
In 1962, Bob Dylan’s first album, titled “Bob Dylan,” was released by Columbia Records.
In 1966, the Texas Western Miners defeated the heavily favored Kentucky Wildcats, 72-65, to win the NCAA Championship played in College Park, Maryland; making the contest especially noteworthy was that Texas Western became the first basketball team to start five Black players in a national title game as it faced an all-white Kentucky squad.
In 1977, the series finale of “Mary Tyler Moore” aired on CBS-TV, ending the situation comedy’s seven-season run.
In 1987, televangelist Jim Bakker resigned as chairman of his PTL ministry organization amid a sex and money scandal involving Jessica Hahn, a former church secretary.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Renee Taylor is 88.
Actor Ursula Andress is 85.
Singer Clarence “Frogman” Henry is 84.
Singer Ruth Pointer (The Pointer Sisters) is 75.
Actor Glenn Close is 74.
Actor BRUCE WILLIS is 66.
Rock musician Gert Bettens (K’s Choice) is 51.
Rock musician Zach Lind (Jimmy Eat World) is 45.
MLB pitcher Clayton Kershaw is 33.
Actor Craig Lamar Traylor is 32.
