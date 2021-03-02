TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MARCH 2, the 61st day of 2021. There are 304 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 2, 1932, the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, which moved the date of the presidential inauguration from March 4 to January 20, was passed by Congress and sent to the states for ratification.
10 YEARS AGO
The Supreme Court ruled, 8-1, that a grieving father’s pain over mocking protests at his Marine son’s funeral had to yield to First Amendment protections for free speech in a decision favoring the Westboro Baptist Church of Topeka, Kansas.
ON THIS DATE
In 1867, Howard University, a historically Black school of higher learning in Washington, D.C., was founded.
• In 1943, the three-day Battle of the Bismarck Sea began in the southwest Pacific during World War II; U.S. and Australian warplanes were able to inflict heavy damage on an Imperial Japanese convoy.
In 1962, Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a game against the New York Knicks, an NBA record that still stands. (Philadelphia won, 169-147.)
In 1965, the movie version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music,” starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, had its world premiere in New York.
In 1995, the Internet search engine website Yahoo! was incorporated by founders Jerry Yang and David Filo.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Soviet President and Nobel peace laureate Mikhail S. Gorbachev is 90.
Author John Irving is 79.
Singer Jay Osmond is 66.
Country singer Larry Stewart (Restless Heart) is 62.
Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi is 59.
Actor Daniel Craig is 53.
Rock singer Chris Martin (Coldplay) is 44.
Actor BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD is 40.
NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 39.
Country singer Luke Combs is 31.
