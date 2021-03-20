THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Who has a harder fight than he who is striving to overcome himself.” — Thomas a Kempis
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MARCH 20, the 79th day of 2021. There are 286 days left in the year. Spring arrives at 5:37 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 20, 1995, in Tokyo, 12 people were killed, more than 5,500 others sickened when packages containing the deadly chemical sarin were leaked on five separate subway trains by Aum Shinrikyo cult members.
10 YEARS AGO
As Japanese officials reported progress in their battle to gain control over a leaking, tsunami-stricken nuclear complex, the discovery of more radiation-tainted vegetables and tap water added to public fears about contaminated food and drink.
ON THIS DATE
In 1727, physicist, mathematician and astronomer Sir Isaac Newton died in London.
In 1933, the state of Florida electrocuted Giuseppe Zangara for shooting to death Chicago Mayor Anton J. Cermak at a Miami event attended by President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt, the presumed target, the previous February.
In 1976, kidnapped newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was convicted of armed robbery for her part in a San Francisco bank holdup carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army. (Hearst was sentenced to seven years in prison; she was released after serving 22 months, and was pardoned in 2001 by President Bill Clinton.)
In 1996, a jury in Los Angeles convicted Erik and Lyle Menendez of first-degree murder in the shotgun slayings of their wealthy parents. (They were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)
In 2004, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide rallied against the U.S.-led war in Iraq on the first anniversary of the start of the conflict. The U.S. military charged six soldiers with abusing inmates at the Abu Ghraib prison.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Hal Linden is 90.
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley is 76.
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr is 73.
Actor William Hurt is 71.
Rock musician Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 71.
Movie director SPIKE LEE is 64.
Actor Holly Hunter is 63.
Actor-model-designer Kathy Ireland is 58.
Actor Jessica Lundy is 55.
Actor Nick Blood (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.