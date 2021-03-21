TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MARCH 21, the 80th day of 2021. There are 285 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 21, 2006, the social media website Twitter was established with the sending of the first “tweet” by co-founder Jack Dorsey, who wrote: “just setting up my twttr.”
10 YEARS AGO
Syrians chanting “No more fear!” held a defiant march after a deadly government crackdown failed to quash three days of mass protests in the southern city of Deraa.
ON THIS DATE
In 1685, composer Johann Sebastian Bach was born in Eisenach, Germany.
•In 1963, the Alcatraz federal prison island in San Francisco Bay was emptied of its last inmates and closed at the order of Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.
In 1965, civil rights demonstrators led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. began their third, successful march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.
In 1981, Michael Donald, a Black teenager in Mobile, Alabama, was abducted, tortured and killed by members of the Ku Klux Klan. (A lawsuit brought by Donald’s mother, Beulah Mae Donald, later resulted in a landmark judgment that bankrupted one Klan organization.)
In 1997, President Bill Clinton and Russian President Boris Yeltsin wrapped up their summit in Helsinki, Finland, still deadlocked over NATO expansion, but able to agree on slashing nuclear weapons arsenals.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Kathleen Widdoes is 82.
Singer-musician Rose Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) is 76.
Actor Timothy Dalton is 75.
Rock singer-musician Roger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 71.
•Actor Kassie Depaiva is 60.
Actor Matthew Broderick is 59.
Comedian-actor Rosie O’Donnell is 59.
Actor Cynthia Geary is 56.
Rapper-TV personality Kevin Federline is 43.
Actor SCOTT EASTWOOD is 35.
