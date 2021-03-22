THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Peace and justice are two sides of the same coin.” —Dwight D. Eisenhower
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MARCH 22, the 81st day of 2021. There are 284 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY
On March 22, 1941, the Grand Coulee hydroelectric dam in Washington state officially went into operation.
10 YEARS AGO
Yemen’s U.S.-backed president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, his support crumbling among political allies and the army, warned that the country could slide into civil war as the opposition rejected his offer to step down by the end of the year.
ON THIS DATE
In 1894, hockey’s first Stanley Cup championship game was played; home team Montreal defeated Ottawa, 3-1.
In 1976, principal photography for the first “Star Wars” movie, directed by George Lucas, began in Tunisia.
In 1988, both houses of Congress overrode President Ronald Reagan’s veto of the Civil Rights Restoration Act.
In 1991, high school instructor Pamela Smart, accused of recruiting her teenage lover and his friends to kill her husband, Gregory, was convicted in Exeter, New Hampshire, of murder-conspiracy and being an accomplice to murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
In 1997, Tara Lipinski, at age 14 years and 10 months, became the youngest ladies’ world figure skating champion in Lausanne, Switzerland.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim is 91.
Evangelist broadcaster Pat Robertson is 91.
Actor WILLIAM SHATNER is 90.
Writer James Patterson is 74.
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 73.
Sportscaster Bob Costas is 69.
Olympic silver medal figure skater Elvis Stojko is 49.
Actor Kellie Williams is 45.
Actor Reese Witherspoon is 45.
Rock musician John Otto (Limp Bizkit) is 44.
