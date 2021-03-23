TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MARCH 23, the 82nd day of 2021. There are 283 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 23, 1965, America’s first two-person space mission took place as Gemini 3 blasted off with astronauts Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom and John W. Young aboard for a nearly 5-hour flight.
10 YEARS AGO
Academy Award-winning actor Elizabeth Taylor died in Los Angeles at age 79. N
ON THIS DATE
In 1775, Patrick Henry delivered an address to the Virginia Provincial Convention in which he is said to have declared, “Give me liberty, or give me death!”
In 1806, explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, having reached the Pacific coast, began their journey back east.
In 1993, scientists announced they’d found the renegade gene that causes Huntington’s disease.
In 2003, during the Iraq War, a U.S. Army maintenance convoy was ambushed in Nasiriyah; 11 soldiers were killed, including Pfc. Lori Ann Piestewa; six were captured, including Pfc. Jessica Lynch, who was rescued on April 1, 2003.
In 2010, claiming a historic triumph, President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act, a $938 billion health care overhaul.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
International Motorsports Hall of Famer Craig Breedlove is 84.
Singer CHAKA KHAN is 68.
Actor Hope Davis is 57.
Actor Richard Grieco is 56.
Bandleader Reggie Watts ("The Late Late Show With James Corden") is 49.
Actor Keri Russell is 45.
Gossip columnist-blogger Perez Hilton is 43.
Actor Nicholle Tom is 43.
Country singer Brett Young is 40.
NBA point guard Kyrie Irving is 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.