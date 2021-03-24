THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24, the 83rd day of 2021. There are 282 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 24, 1976, the president of Argentina, Isabel Peron, was deposed by her country’s military.
10 YEARS AGO
A private funeral was held at Forest Lawn Cemetery for Elizabeth Taylor (the service began 15 minutes behind schedule in accordance with the actor’s wish to be late for her own funeral).
ON THIS DATE
In 1913, New York’s Palace Theatre, the legendary home of vaudeville, opened on Broadway.
In 1958, Elvis Presley was inducted into the U.S. Army at the draft board in Memphis, Tennessee, before boarding a bus for Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. (Presley underwent basic training at Fort Hood, Texas, before being shipped off to Germany.)
In 1989, the supertanker Exxon Valdez ran aground on a reef in Alaska’s Prince William Sound and began leaking an estimated 11 million gallons of crude oil.
In 2002, at the 74th Academy Awards, Halle Berry became the first Black performer to win a Best Actress Oscar for her work in “Monster’s Ball,” while Denzel Washington became the second Black actor, after Sidney Poitier, to win in the best actor category for “Training Day.” “A Beautiful Mind” won four Oscars, including best picture and best director for Ron Howard.
In 2019, Attorney General William Barr reported that special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election, but reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice. Democrats pointed out that Mueller had found evidence for and against obstruction, and they demanded to see his full report. (The report would be released in April.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is 82.
Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 70.
Actor Donna Pescow is 67.
Actor Robert Carradine is 67.
Actor Kelly LeBrock is 61.
Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 51.
Actor Megyn Price is 50.
Actor Jim Parsons is 48.
Former NFL quarterback PEYTON MANNING is 45.
Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is 35.
