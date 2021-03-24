THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero

TODAY IS

Today is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24, the 83rd day of 2021. There are 282 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Argentina Operation Condor Glance

FILE – In this March 24, 1976 file photo, Argentina’s dictator Gen. Jorge Rafael Videla, center, is sworn-in as president at the Government House in Buenos Aires, Argentina. With a world divided by the Cold War, South America’s dictatorships in 1975 agreed to start exchanging information on political dissidents, trade unionists, students and any individual suspected of being leftist. The goal was to hunt down and eliminate the enemies of the dictatorships across the continent and beyond. According to declassified documents, various agencies of the U.S. government were aware of the plan. (AP Photo/Eduardo Di Baia, File)

On March 24, 1976, the president of Argentina, Isabel Peron, was deposed by her country’s military.

10 YEARS AGO

A private funeral was held at Forest Lawn Cemetery for Elizabeth Taylor (the service began 15 minutes behind schedule in accordance with the actor’s wish to be late for her own funeral).

ON THIS DATE

In 1913, New York’s Palace Theatre, the legendary home of vaudeville, opened on Broadway.

In 1958, Elvis Presley was inducted into the U.S. Army at the draft board in Memphis, Tennessee, before boarding a bus for Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. (Presley underwent basic training at Fort Hood, Texas, before being shipped off to Germany.)

In 1989, the supertanker Exxon Valdez ran aground on a reef in Alaska’s Prince William Sound and began leaking an estimated 11 million gallons of crude oil.

In 2002, at the 74th Academy Awards, Halle Berry became the first Black performer to win a Best Actress Oscar for her work in “Monster’s Ball,” while Denzel Washington became the second Black actor, after Sidney Poitier, to win in the best actor category for “Training Day.” “A Beautiful Mind” won four Oscars, including best picture and best director for Ron Howard.

In 2019, Attorney General William Barr reported that special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election, but reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice. Democrats pointed out that Mueller had found evidence for and against obstruction, and they demanded to see his full report. (The report would be released in April.)

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Hall of Fame Preview Football

FILE - Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton manning talks prior to an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans in Denver, in this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, file photo. More than two decades ago Charles Woodson beat out Peyton Manning for a prestigious college award. Something called the Heisman Trophy. On Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, they likely will share an even more impressive football honor: entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

Fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is 82.

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 70.

Actor Donna Pescow is 67.

Actor Robert Carradine is 67.

Actor Kelly LeBrock is 61.

Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 51.

Actor Megyn Price is 50.

Actor Jim Parsons is 48.

Former NFL quarterback PEYTON MANNING is 45.

Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is 35.

