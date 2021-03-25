THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you’ll start having positive results.” — Willie Nelson

TODAY IS

Today is THURSDAY, MARCH 25, the 84th day of 2021. There are 281 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Triangle Shirtwaist

FILE – In this March 25, 1911 file photo, firefighters work to put out the fire at the Triangle Shirtwaist Company in New York’s Greenwich Village neighborhood. The fire that raced through a garment factory on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2012 in Bangladesh and killed 112 workers bore eerie echoes of another inferno that burned more than a century ago: the Triangle Shirtwaist factory fire in New York City. (AP Photo/File)

On March 25, 1911, 146 people, mostly young female immigrants, were killed when fire broke out at the Triangle Shirtwaist Co. in New York.

10 YEARS AGO

Canadian opposition parties brought down the Conservative government in a no-confidence vote, triggering an election that gave Prime Minister Stephen Harper a clear Conservative majority in Parliament.

ON THIS DATE

In 1931, in the so-called “Scottsboro Boys” case, nine young Black men were taken off a train in Alabama, accused of raping two white women; after years of convictions, death sentences and imprisonment, the nine were eventually vindicated.

In 1947, a coal-dust explosion inside the Centralia Coal Co. Mine No. 5 in Washington County, Illinois, claimed 111 lives; 31 men survived.

In 1954, RCA announced it had begun producing color television sets at its plant in Bloomington, Indiana.

In 1965, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led 25,000 people to the Alabama state capitol in Montgomery after a five-day march from Selma to protest the denial of voting rights to Blacks. Later that day, civil rights activist Viola Liuzzo, a white Detroit homemaker, was shot and killed by Ku Klux Klansmen.

In 1988, in New York City’s so-called “Preppie Killer” case, Robert Chambers Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Jennifer Levin. (Chambers received 5 to 15 years in prison; he was released in 2003 after serving the full sentence.)

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

France Elton John

Sir Elton John listens in courtyard of the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris, Friday, June 21, 2019. Sir Elton John received the Legion of Honor, seen on his jacket, France’s highest award, during a visit to the presidential Elysee Palace (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool)

Film critic Gene Shalit is 95.

Feminist activist and author Gloria Steinem is 87.

Singer Anita Bryant is 81.

Actor Paul Michael Glaser is 78.

Singer SIR ELTON JOHN is 74.

Actor Marcia Cross is 59.

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is 56.

Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine is 55.

Former auto racer Danica Patrick is 39.

Actor-singer Katharine McPhee is 37.

