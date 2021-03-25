THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you’ll start having positive results.” — Willie Nelson
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MARCH 25, the 84th day of 2021. There are 281 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 25, 1911, 146 people, mostly young female immigrants, were killed when fire broke out at the Triangle Shirtwaist Co. in New York.
10 YEARS AGO
Canadian opposition parties brought down the Conservative government in a no-confidence vote, triggering an election that gave Prime Minister Stephen Harper a clear Conservative majority in Parliament.
ON THIS DATE
In 1931, in the so-called “Scottsboro Boys” case, nine young Black men were taken off a train in Alabama, accused of raping two white women; after years of convictions, death sentences and imprisonment, the nine were eventually vindicated.
In 1947, a coal-dust explosion inside the Centralia Coal Co. Mine No. 5 in Washington County, Illinois, claimed 111 lives; 31 men survived.
In 1954, RCA announced it had begun producing color television sets at its plant in Bloomington, Indiana.
In 1965, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led 25,000 people to the Alabama state capitol in Montgomery after a five-day march from Selma to protest the denial of voting rights to Blacks. Later that day, civil rights activist Viola Liuzzo, a white Detroit homemaker, was shot and killed by Ku Klux Klansmen.
In 1988, in New York City’s so-called “Preppie Killer” case, Robert Chambers Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Jennifer Levin. (Chambers received 5 to 15 years in prison; he was released in 2003 after serving the full sentence.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Film critic Gene Shalit is 95.
Feminist activist and author Gloria Steinem is 87.
Singer Anita Bryant is 81.
Actor Paul Michael Glaser is 78.
Singer SIR ELTON JOHN is 74.
Actor Marcia Cross is 59.
Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is 56.
Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine is 55.
Former auto racer Danica Patrick is 39.
Actor-singer Katharine McPhee is 37.
