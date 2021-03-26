THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Expect problems and eat them for breakfast.” — Alfred A. Montapert
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MARCH 26, the 85th day of 2021. There are 280 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 26, 1982, groundbreaking ceremonies took place in Washington, D.C., for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
10 YEARS AGO
Former Democratic vice presidential candidate GERALDINE FERRARO, the first female major party nominee for the office, died in Boston at 75.
ON THIS DATE
In 1827, composer Ludwig van Beethoven died in Vienna.
In 1874, poet Robert Frost was born in San Francisco.
In 1892, poet Walt Whitman died in Camden, New Jersey.
In 1964, the musical play “Funny Girl,” starring Barbra Streisand as Fanny Brice, opened on Broadway.
In 1992, a judge in Indianapolis sentenced former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson to six years in prison for raping a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson ended up serving three years.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is 91.
Actor Alan Arkin is 87.
Actor James Caan is 81.
Singer DIANA ROSS is 77.
Rock singer Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) is 73.
Singer and TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 72.
Comedian Martin Short is 71.
Actor Jennifer Grey is 61.
Country singer Kenny Chesney is 53.
Actor Keira Knightley is 36.
