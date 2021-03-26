THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Expect problems and eat them for breakfast.” — Alfred A. Montapert

TODAY IS

Today is FRIDAY, MARCH 26, the 85th day of 2021. There are 280 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Gordon Mansfield, a paralyzed Vietnam veteran from Florida, sits amidst a row of shovels just before the groundbreaking ceremony for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on Friday, March 26, 1982. The memorial, being built between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, will be shaped in a “V,” with the names of the 57,692 dead and missing Americans who served in Vietnam inscribed. The memorial is to be dedicated on November 11, Veterans Day. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz)

On March 26, 1982, groundbreaking ceremonies took place in Washington, D.C., for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

10 YEARS AGO

Former Democratic vice presidential candidate GERALDINE FERRARO, the first female major party nominee for the office, died in Boston at 75.

ON THIS DATE

In 1827, composer Ludwig van Beethoven died in Vienna.

In 1874, poet Robert Frost was born in San Francisco.

In 1892, poet Walt Whitman died in Camden, New Jersey.

In 1964, the musical play “Funny Girl,” starring Barbra Streisand as Fanny Brice, opened on Broadway.

In 1992, a judge in Indianapolis sentenced former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson to six years in prison for raping a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson ended up serving three years.)

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Diana Ross performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is 91.

Actor Alan Arkin is 87.

Actor James Caan is 81.

Singer DIANA ROSS is 77.

Rock singer Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) is 73.

Singer and TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 72.

Comedian Martin Short is 71.

Actor Jennifer Grey is 61.

Country singer Kenny Chesney is 53.

Actor Keira Knightley is 36.

Tags

Trending Video