THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Good judgment comes from experience, and experience comes from bad judgment.” — Rita Mae Brown
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MARCH 27, the 86th day of 2021. There are 279 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 27, 1964, Alaska was hit by a magnitude 9.2 earthquake (the strongest on record in North America) and tsunamis that together claimed about 130 lives.
10 YEARS AGO
International air raids targeted Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi’s hometown of Sirte (SURT) for the first time as rebels quickly closed in on the regime stronghold.
ON THIS DATE
In 1513, Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon sighted present-day Florida.
In 1945, during World War II, General Dwight D. Eisenhower told reporters in Paris that German defenses on the Western Front had been broken.
In 1973, “The Godfather” won the Academy Award for best picture of 1972, but its star, Marlon Brando, refused to accept his Oscar for best actor. Liza Minnelli won best actress for “Cabaret.”
In 1995, “Forrest Gump” won six Academy Awards, including best picture and a second consecutive best actor Oscar for Tom Hanks.
In 2015, Italy’s highest court overturned the murder conviction of Amanda Knox and her ex-boyfriend in the 2007 slaying of Knox’s roommate, bringing to a definitive end the high-profile case that had captivated trial-watchers on both sides of the Atlantic.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Hall of Fame racer Cale Yarborough is 82.
Rock musician Tony Banks (Genesis) is 71.
Movie director QUENTIN TARANTINO is 58.
Rock musician Johnny April (Staind) is 56.
Singer Mariah Carey is 51.
Hip-hop singer Fergie is 46. J
MLB catcher Buster Posey is 34.
Pop singer-songwriter Kimbra is 31.
Actor Taylor Atelian is 26.
Classical crossover singer Amira Willighagen (“Holland’s Got Talent”) is 17.
