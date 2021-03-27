TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MARCH 28, the 87th day of 2021. There are 278 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 28, 1979, America’s worst commercial nuclear accident occurred with a partial meltdown inside the Unit 2 reactor at the Three Mile Island plant near Middletown, Pennsylvania.
10 YEARS AGO
Vigorously defending American attacks in Libya, President Barack Obama declared in a nationally broadcast address that the United States intervened to prevent a slaughter of civilians; he ruled out targeting Moammar Gadhafi, warning that trying to oust him militarily would be a mistake as costly as the war in Iraq.
ON THIS DATE
In 1941, novelist and critic Virginia Woolf, 59, drowned herself near her home in Lewes, East Sussex, England.
In 1969, the 34th president of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower, died in Washington, D.C., at age 78.
In 1977, “Rocky” won best picture at the 49th Academy Awards; Peter Finch was honored posthumously as best actor for “Network” while his co-star, Faye Dunaway, was recognized as best actress.
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush presented the Congressional Gold Medal to the widow of U.S. Olympic legend Jesse Owens.
In 2003, American-led forces in Iraq dropped thousand-pound bombs on Republican Guard units guarding the gates to Baghdad and battled for control of the strategic city of Nasiriyah.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country musician Charlie McCoy is 80.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is 76.
Country singer Reba McEntire is 66.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Bart Conner is 63.
Rapper Salt (Salt-N-Pepa) is 55.
Actor Tracey Needham is 54.
Country singer Rodney Atkins is 52.
Actor Vince Vaughn is 51.
Actor Julia Stiles is 40.
Singer LADY GAGA is 35.
