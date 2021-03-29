THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“We do not remember days, we remember moments.” — Cesare Pavese
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MARCH 29, the 88th day of 2021. There are 277 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 29, 1974, eight Ohio National Guardsmen were indicted on federal charges stemming from the shooting deaths of four students at Kent State University. (The charges were later dismissed.)
10 YEARS AGO
Gunmen held an Iraqi government center in Tikrit hostage in a grisly siege that ended with the deaths of at least 56 people, including three councilmen, plus the attackers, who blew themselves up.
ON THIS DATE
In 1812, the first White House wedding took place as Lucy Payne Washington, the sister of first lady Dolley Madison, married Supreme Court Justice Thomas Todd.
In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln ordered plans for a relief expedition to sail to South Carolina’s Fort Sumter, which was still in the hands of Union forces despite repeated demands by the Confederacy that it be turned over.
In 1973, the last United States combat troops left South Vietnam, ending America’s direct military involvement in the Vietnam War.
In 2002, Israeli troops stormed Yasser Arafat’s headquarters complex in the West Bank in a raid that was launched in response to anti-Israeli attacks that had killed 30 people in three days.
In 2017, Britain filed for divorce from the European Union as Prime Minister Theresa May sent a six-page letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk. Two former aides to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie were sentenced to prison for creating a colossal traffic jam at the George Washington Bridge for political revenge, a scandal that sank Christie’s White House hopes.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former British Prime Minister Sir John Major is 78.
Basketball Hall of Famer Walt Frazier is 76.
Actor Brendan Gleeson is 66.
Actor Christopher Lambert is 64.
Model Elle Macpherson is 58.
Actor Annabella Sciorra is 57.
Actor LUCY LAWLESS is 53.
Country singer Brady Seals is 52.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Jennifer Capriati is 45.
Pop singer Kelly Sweet is 33.
