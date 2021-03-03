THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“In the depth of winter I finally learned that there was in me an invincible summer.” — Albert Camus
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3, the 62nd day of 2021. There are 303 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 3, 1931, “The Star-Spangled Banner” became the national anthem of the United States as President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional resolution.
10 YEARS AGO
Seeking to repair damaged relations, President Barack Obama and Mexican President Felipe Calderon agreed during a White House meeting to deepen their cooperation in combating drug violence and declared a breakthrough in efforts to end a long-standing dispute over cross-border trucking.
ON THIS DATE
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure creating the National Academy of Sciences.
In 1887, Anne Sullivan arrived at the Tuscumbia, Alabama, home of Captain and Mrs. Arthur H. Keller to become the teacher for their deaf-blind 6-year-old daughter, Helen.
In 1960, Lucille Ball filed for divorce from her husband, Desi Arnaz, a day after they had finished filming the last episode of “The Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Show.”
In 1991, motorist Rodney King was severely beaten by Los Angeles police officers in a scene captured on amateur video.
In 2001, a plane carrying members of a National Guard engineering crew crashed in heavy rain near Macon, Ga., killing all 21 people on board.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Jennifer Warnes is 74.
Actor Robert Gossett is 67.
Actor Miranda Richardson is 63.
Actor Mary Page Keller is 60.
Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 59.
Former NFL player and College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker is 59.
Actor Julie Bowen is 51.
Actor David Faustino is 47.
Actor JESSICA BIEL is 39.
Actor Reylynn Caster is 18.
