TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MARCH 30, the 89th day of 2021. There are 276 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 30, 1981, President RONALD REAGAN was shot and seriously injured outside a Washington, D.C. hotel by John W. Hinckley, Jr.; also wounded were White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and a District of Columbia police officer, Thomas Delahanty.
10 YEARS AGO
Tilikum, the killer whale that had drowned trainer Dawn Brancheau in 2010 at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida, resumed performing for the first time since the woman’s death.
ON THIS DATE
In 1842, Dr. Crawford W. Long of Jefferson, Georgia, first used ether as an anesthetic during an operation to remove a patient’s neck tumor.
In 1975, as the Vietnam War neared its end, Communist forces occupied the city of Da Nang.
In 1987, at the 59th Academy Awards, “Platoon” was named best picture; Marlee Matlin received best actress for “Children of a Lesser God” and Paul Newman was honored as best actor for “The Color of Money.”
In 2004, in a reversal, President George W. Bush agreed to let National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice testify publicly and under oath before an independent panel investigating the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
In 2010, President Barack Obama signed a single measure sealing his health care overhaul and making the government the primary lender to students by cutting banks out of the process.
Comedy Central announced that Trevor Noah, a 31-year-old comedian from South Africa, would succeed Jon Stewart as host of “The Daily Show.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Game show host Peter Marshall is 95.
Actor John Astin is 91.
Actor-director Warren Beatty is 84.
Rock musician Eric Clapton is 76.
Rap artist MC Hammer is 59.
Actor Ian Ziering is 57.
TV personality Piers Morgan is 56.
Singer Celine Dion is 53.
Actor MARK CONSUELOS is 50.
Country singer Justin Moore is 37.
