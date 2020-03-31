THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“An optimist may see a light where there is none, but why must the pessimist always run to blow it out?” — Rene Descartes, French philosopher (born this date in 1596, died 1650)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MARCH 31, the 91st day of 2020. There are 275 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 31, 1968, at the conclusion of a nationally broadcast address on Vietnam, President LYNDON B. JOHNSON stunned listeners by declaring, “I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your President.”
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA threw open a huge swath of East Coast waters and other protected areas in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska to oil drilling.
ON THIS DATE
In 1880, Wabash, Indiana, became the first town in the world to be illuminated by electrical lighting.
In 1931, Notre Dame college football coach Knute Rockne, 43, was killed in the crash of a TWA plane in Bazaar, Kansas.
In 1975, “Gunsmoke” closed out 20 seasons on CBS with its final first-run episode, “The Sharecroppers.”
In 1995, Mexican-American singer SELENA QUINTANILLA-PEREZ, 23, was shot to death in Corpus Christi, Texas, by the founder of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, who was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.
In 2005, Terri Schiavo, 41, died at a hospice in Pinellas Park, Florida, 13 days after her feeding tube was removed in a wrenching right-to-die court fight.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Richard Chamberlain is 86.
Actress Shirley Jones is 86.
Musician Herb Alpert is 85.
Actor Christopher Walken is 77.
Comedian Gabe Kaplan is 76.
Former Vice President Al Gore is 73.
Actress Rhea Perlman is 72.
Actor Ed Marinaro is 70.
Rock musician Angus Young (AC/DC) is 65.
Actor EWAN McGREGOR is 49.
