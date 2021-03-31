THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“We have all the light we need, we just need to put it in practice.” — Albert Pike
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31, the 90th day of 2021. There are 275 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 31, 1931, Notre Dame college football coach Knute Rockne, 43, was killed in the crash of a TWA plane in Bazaar, Kan.
10 YEARS AGO
Moammar Gadhafi struck a defiant stance after two high-profile defections from his regime, saying the Western leaders who had decimated his military with airstrikes should resign immediately — not him.
ON THIS DATE
In 1943, “Oklahoma!,” the first musical play by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, opened on Broadway.
In 1976, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled that Karen Ann Quinlan, a young woman in a persistent vegetative state, could be disconnected from her respirator. (Quinlan, who remained unconscious, died in 1985.)
In 1995, Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez, 23, was shot to death in Corpus Christi, Texas, by the founder of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, who was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.
In 2005, Terri Schiavo, 41, died at a hospice in Pinellas Park, Florida, 13 days after her feeding tube was removed in a wrenching right-to-die court fight.
In 2019, rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside the clothing store he had founded to help rebuild his troubled South Los Angeles neighborhood; he was 33.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Richard Chamberlain is 87.
Actor Shirley Jones is 87.
Musician Herb Alpert is 86.
Actor Christopher Walken is 78.
Comedian Gabe Kaplan is 77.
Former Vice President Al Gore is 74.
Author David Eisenhower is 73.
Actor Rhea Perlman is 73.
Rock musician Angus Young (AC/DC) is 66.
Actor EWAN McGREGOR is 50.
