THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I firmly believe that respect is a lot more important, and a lot greater, than popularity.” — Julius Erving
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MARCH 5, the 64th day of 2021. There are 301 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 5, 1953, Soviet dictator JOSEF STALIN died after three decades in power.
10 YEARS AGO
Egyptians turned their anger toward ousted President Hosni Mubarak’s internal security apparatus, storming the agency’s main headquarters and other offices.
ON THIS DATE
In 1868, the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson began in the U.S. Senate, with Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase presiding. Johnson, the first U.S. president to be impeached, was accused of “high crimes and misdemeanors” stemming from his attempt to fire Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; the trial ended on May 26 with Johnson’s acquittal.
In 1946, Winston Churchill delivered his “Iron Curtain” speech at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, in which he said: “From Stettin in the Baltic, to Trieste in the Adriatic, an ‘iron curtain’ has descended across the continent, allowing police governments to rule Eastern Europe.”
In 1960, Elvis Presley was discharged from the U.S. Army.
In 1963, country music performers Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins died in the crash of their plane, a Piper Comanche, near Camden, Tennessee, along with pilot Randy Hughes (Cline’s manager).
In 1982, comedian John Belushi was found dead of a drug overdose in a rented bungalow in Hollywood; he was 33.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Dean Stockwell is 85.
Actor Eddie Hodges is 74.
Rock musician Alan Clark (Dire Straits) is 69.
Magician Penn Jillette is 66.
Actor Talia Balsam is 62.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is 55.
Actor Eva Mendes is 47.
Model Niki Taylor is 46.
Actor Kimberly McCullough (“General Hospital”) is 43.
Actor MICAH FOWLER is 23.
