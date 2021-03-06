THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.” — Dr. Seuss
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MARCH 6, the 65th day of 2021. There are 300 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 6, 1964, heavyweight boxing champion Cassius Clay officially changed his name to Muhammad Ali.
10 YEARS AGO
The space shuttle and space station crews hugged goodbye after more than a week together, but saved their most heartfelt farewell for Discovery, which was on its final voyage after nearly three decades.
ON THIS DATE
In 1475, Italian artist and poet Michelangelo was born in Caprese in the Republic of Florence.
In 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Dred Scott v. Sandford, ruled 7-2 that Scott, a slave, was not an American citizen and therefore could not sue for his freedom in federal court.
In 1981, Walter Cronkite signed off for the last time as principal anchorman of “The CBS Evening News.”
In 2002, Independent Counsel Robert Ray issued his final report in which he wrote that former President Bill Clinton could have been indicted and probably would have been convicted in the scandal involving former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
In 2015, during a town hall at South Carolina’s Benedict College, President Barack Obama said racial discrimination by police in Ferguson, Missouri, was “oppressive and abusive” as he called for criminal justice reform as part of the modern struggle for civil rights.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan is 95.
Former Sen. Christopher “Kit” Bond, R-Mo., is 82.
Actor Ben Murphy is 79.
Actor Anna Maria Horsford is 74.
Actor-director Rob Reiner is 74.
Singer Kiki Dee is 74.
Actor Tom Arnold is 62.
Actor Connie Britton is 54.
Basketball Hall of Famer SHAQUILLE O’NEAL is 49.
MLB pitcher Jake Arrieta is 35.
