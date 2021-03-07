TODAY IS
Today is Sunday, March 7, the 66th day of 2021 There are 299 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 7, 1965, a march by civil rights demonstrators was violently broken up at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, by state troopers and a sheriff's posse in what came to be known as "Bloody Sunday."
TEN YEARS AGO
Reversing course, President Barack Obama approved the resumption of military trials at the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, ending a two-year ban.
ON THIS DATE
In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell received a U.S. patent for his telephone.
In 1911, President William Howard Taft ordered 20,000 troops to patrol the U.S.-Mexico border in response to the Mexican Revolution.
In 1926, the first successful trans-Atlantic radio-telephone conversations took place between New York and London.
In 1975, the U.S. Senate revised its filibuster rule, allowing 60 senators to limit debate in most cases, instead of the previously required two-thirds of senators present.
In 1994, the U.S. Navy issued its first permanent orders assigning women to regular duty on a combat ship — in this case, the USS Eisenhower.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV personality Willard Scott is 87.
Rock singer Peter Wolf is 75.
Actor Bryan Cranston is 65.
Singer-actor Taylor Dayne is 59.
Comedian Wanda Sykes is 57.
Actor RACHEL WEISZ is 51.
Actor Peter Sarsgaard is 50.
Actor Jay Duplass is 48.
Actor Jenna Fischer is 47.
