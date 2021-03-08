THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Freedom consists not in doing what we like, but in having the right to do what we ought.” — Pope John Paul II
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MARCH 8, the 67th day of 2021. There are 298 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 with 239 people on board, vanished during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, setting off a massive and ultimately unsuccessful search.
10 YEARS AGO
Voters in Bell, California, went to the polls in huge numbers and threw out the entire City Council after most of its members had been charged with fraud.
ON THIS DATE
In 1930, the 27th president of the United States, William Howard Taft, died in Washington at age 72.
In 1960, Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon won the New Hampshire presidential primary.
In 1979, technology firm Philips demonstrated a prototype compact disc player during a press conference in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.
In 1999, baseball Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio died in Hollywood, Florida, at age 84.
In 2008, President George W. Bush vetoed a bill that would have banned the CIA from using simulated drowning and other coercive interrogation methods to gain information from suspected terrorists.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Sue Ane Langdon is 85.
College Football Hall of Famer Pete Dawkins is 83.
Actor-director Micky Dolenz (The Monkees) is 76.
Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice is 68.
Singer Gary Numan is 63.
Actor Aidan Quinn is 62.
Actor Camryn Manheim is 60.
Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 45.
Actor JAMES VAN DER BEEK is 44.
Actor Jessica Collins is 38.
