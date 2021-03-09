TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MARCH 9, the 68th day of 2021. There are 297 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 9, 1959, Mattel’s Barbie doll, created by Ruth Handler, made its public debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York.
10 YEARS AGO
After a trip to the International Space Station, shuttle Discovery ended its career as the most flown U.S. spaceship, returning from orbit for the last time.
ON THIS DATE
In 1841, the U.S. Supreme Court, in United States v. The Amistad, ruled 7-1 in favor of a group of illegally enslaved Africans who were captured off the U.S. coast after seizing control of a Spanish schooner, La Amistad; the justices ruled that the Africans should be set free.
In 1954, CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow critically reviewed Wisconsin Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy’s anti-communism campaign on “See It Now.”
In 1976, a cable car in the Italian ski resort of Cavalese fell some 700 feet to the ground when a supporting line snapped, killing 43 people.
In 1990, Dr. Antonia Novello was sworn in as surgeon general, becoming the first woman and the first Hispanic to hold the job.
In 1997, rapper The Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace) was killed in a still-unsolved drive-by shooting in Los Angeles; he was 24.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Joyce Van Patten is 87.
Country singer Mickey Gilley is 85.
Singer Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere and the Raiders) is 79.
Former ABC anchorman Charles Gibson is 78.
Country musician Jimmie Fadden (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 73.
Actor Jaime Lyn Bauer is 72.
Actor Emmanuel Lewis is 50.
NHL defenseman Brent Burns is 36.
Actor BRITTANY SNOW is 35.
Rapper Bow Wow is 34.
