THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Common sense is genius dressed in its working clothes.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson, American writer and poet (1803-1882)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MARCH 20, the 80th day of 2020. There are 286 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 20, 1996, a jury in Los Angeles convicted Erik and Lyle Menendez of first-degree murder in the shotgun slayings of their wealthy parents. (They were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)
10 YEARS AGO
Pope Benedict XVI sent an unprecedented letter to Ireland apologizing for chronic child abuse within the Roman Catholic Church, but failed to calm anger of many victims.
ON THIS DATE
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte returned to Paris after escaping his exile on Elba, beginning his “Hundred Days” rule.
In 1854, the Republican Party of the United States was founded by slavery opponents at a schoolhouse in Ripon, Wisconsin.
In 1933, the state of Florida electrocuted Giuseppe Zangara for shooting to death Chicago Mayor Anton J. Cermak at a Miami event attended by President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt, the presumed target, the previous February.
In 1976, kidnapped newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was convicted of armed robbery for her part in a San Francisco bank holdup carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army. (Hearst was sentenced to seven years in prison; she was released after serving 22 months, and was pardoned in 2001 by President Bill Clinton.)
In 2004, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide rallied against the U.S.-led war in Iraq on the first anniversary of the start of the conflict. The U.S. military charged six soldiers with abusing inmates at the Abu Ghraib prison.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Producer-director-comedian Carl Reiner is 98.
Actor Hal Linden is 89.
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley is 75.
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr is 72.
Rock musician Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 70.
Country musician Jim Seales (formerly w/Shenandoah) is 66.
Movie director SPIKE LEE is 63.
Actress Holly Hunter is 62.
Actress-model-designer Kathy Ireland is 57.
Actor Nick Blood (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.