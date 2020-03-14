THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Any fool can make things bigger, more complex, and more violent. It takes a touch of genius — and a lot of courage — to move in the opposite direction.” — Albert Einstein, German-born American physicist (born this date in 1879, died 1955)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MARCH 14, the 74th day of 2020. There are 292 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 14, 1964, a jury in Dallas found Jack Ruby guilty of murdering Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, and sentenced him to death. (Both the conviction and death sentence were overturned, but Ruby died before he could be retried.)
10 YEARS AGO
French voters, scarred by their country’s economic crisis, dealt President Nicolas Sarkozy and his conservative leadership a stern blow by strongly favoring leftist candidates in regional elections.
ON THIS DATE
In 1794, Eli Whitney received a patent for his cotton gin, an invention that revolutionized America’s cotton industry.
In 1962, Democrat Edward M. Kennedy officially launched in Boston his successful candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat from Massachusetts once held by his brother, President John F. Kennedy. (Edward Kennedy served in the Senate for nearly 47 years.)
In 1967, the body of President John F. Kennedy was moved from a temporary grave to a permanent memorial site at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
In 1980, a LOT Polish Airlines jet crashed while attempting to land in Warsaw, killing all 87 people aboard, including 22 members of a U.S. amateur boxing team.
In 2002, the government charged the Arthur Andersen accounting firm with obstruction of justice, securing its first indictment in the collapse of Enron. (Although Arthur Andersen was later found guilty, its conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court; however, the damage to the firm’s reputation was enough to put it out of business.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Michael Caine is 87.
Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 87.
Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 75.
Actor Steve Kanaly is 74.
Comedian BILLY CRYSTAL is 72.
Actor-writer-comedian-radio personality Rick Dees is 69.
Prince Albert II, the ruler of Monaco, is 62.
Country singer Kristian Bush is 50.
Singer-musician Taylor Hanson (Hanson) is 37.
NBA star Stephen Curry is 32.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.