THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Fear grows in darkness; if you think there’s a bogeyman around, turn on the light.” — Dorothy Thompson, American journalist (1894-1961)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MARCH 27, the 87th day of 2020. There are 279 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 27, 2006, Al-Qaida conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui testified at his federal trial that he was supposed to hijack a fifth airplane on Sept. 11, 2001, and fly it into the White House.
10 YEARS AGO
Lights were switched off across the world from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. local time to mark Earth Hour, an event organized by the World Wildlife Fund to highlight concerns about global warming.
ON THIS DATE
In 1513, Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon sighted present-day Florida.
In 1964, Alaska was hit by a magnitude 9.2 earthquake (the strongest on record in North America) and tsunamis that together claimed about 130 lives.
In 1973, “The Godfather” won the Academy Award for best picture of 1972, but its star, Marlon Brando, refused to accept his Oscar for best actor. Liza Minnelli won best actress for “Cabaret.”
In 1977, in aviation’s worst disaster, 583 people were killed when a KLM Boeing 747, attempting to take off in heavy fog, crashed into a Pan Am 747 on an airport runway on the Canary Island of Tenerife.
In 2005, Pope John Paul II delivered an Easter Sunday blessing to tens of thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square, but the ailing pontiff was unable to speak and managed only to greet the saddened crowd with a sign of the cross.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Jerry Lacy is 84.
Hall of Fame racer Cale Yarborough is 81.
Actor Michael York is 78.
Rock musician Tony Banks (Genesis) is 70.
Movie director QUENTIN TARANTINO is 57.
Rock musician Johnny April (Staind) is 55.
Actress Pauley Perrette is 51.
Singer Mariah Carey is 50.
Hip-hop singer Fergie is 45.
MLB catcher Buster Posey is 33.
