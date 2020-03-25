TODAY IN HISTORY
“The truth does not change according to our ability to stomach it emotionally.” — Flannery O’Connor, American author (1925-1964)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25, the 85th day of 2020. There are 281 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 25, 1931, in the so-called “Scottsboro Boys” case, nine young black men were taken off a train in Alabama, accused of raping two white women; after years of convictions, death sentences and imprisonment, the nine were eventually vindicated.
10 YEARS AGO
OSAMA BIN LADEN threatened in a new message to kill any Americans al-Qaida captured if the U.S. executed Khalid Sheik Mohammed, the self-professed mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks, or other al-Qaida suspects.
ON THIS DATE
In 1911, 146 people, mostly young female immigrants, were killed when fire broke out at the Triangle Shirtwaist Co. in New York.
In 1915, the U.S. Navy lost its first commissioned submarine as the USS F-4 sank off Hawaii, claiming the lives of all 21 crew members.
In 1960, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, in New York, ruled that the D.H. Lawrence novel “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” was not obscene and could be sent through the mails.
In 1990, 87 people, most of them Honduran and Dominican immigrants, were killed when fire raced through an illegal social club in New York City.
In 2018, in an interview with “60 Minutes,” adult film star Stormy Daniels said she had been threatened and warned to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Movie reviewer Gene Shalit is 94.
Feminist activist and author Gloria Steinem is 86.
Singer Anita Bryant is 80.
Actor Paul Michael Glaser is 77.
Singer SIR ELTON JOHN is 73.
Actor-writer-director John Stockwell is 59.
Actress Marcia Cross is 58.
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is 55.
Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine is 54.
Former auto racer Danica Patrick is 38.
