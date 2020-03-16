THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“No man, for any considerable period, can wear one face to himself, and another to the multitude, without finally getting bewildered as to which may be the true.” — From “The Scarlet Letter” by Nathaniel Hawthorne, American author (1804-1864)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MARCH 16, the 76th day of 2020. There are 290 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 16, 1968, Senator Robert F. Kennedy of New York announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.
10 YEARS AGO
Attorney General ERIC HOLDER told a House Appropriations subcommittee that Osama bin Laden would never face trial in the United States because he would not be captured alive.
ON THIS DATE
In 1521, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and his crew reached the Philippines, where Magellan was killed during a battle with natives the following month.
In 1926, rocket science pioneer Robert H. Goddard successfully tested the first liquid-fueled rocket at his Aunt Effie’s farm in Auburn, Massachusetts.
In 1991, a plane carrying seven members of country singer Reba McEntire’s band and her tour manager crashed into Otay Mountain in southern California, killing all on board.
In 1994, figure skater Tonya Harding pleaded guilty in Portland, Oregon, to conspiracy to hinder prosecution for covering up an attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan, avoiding jail but drawing a $100,000 fine.
In 2004, China declared victory in its fight against bird flu, saying it had “stamped out” all its known cases.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Game show host Chuck Woolery is 79.
Actor Erik Estrada is 71.
Country singer Ray Benson (Asleep at the Wheel) is 69.
Rock singer-musician Nancy Wilson (Heart) is 66.
World Golf Hall of Famer Hollis Stacy is 66.
Rapper-actor Flavor Flav is 61.
Folk singer Patty Griffin is 56.
Country singer Tracy Bonham is 53.
Actress LAUREN GRAHAM is 53.
Actress Brooke Burns is 42.
Rock musician Wolfgang Van Halen is 29.
